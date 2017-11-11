The workshop held recently was designed to help the budding entrepreneurs germinate business ideals with the opportunities available in North East in particular and Garo Hills in general.

A total of 90 students from both the Universities attended the workshop conducted at Nehu, Tura campus.

The expert from IIT Bombay motivated the students on different business model and perspective planning for initiating ventures and dwelt on programmes like Skill India, Startups and Make in India campaign.

“The budding entrepreneurs should take advantage of the ambitious programmes of the government”, said Prof JU Ahmed, Head, Department of Management, speaking at the inaugural programme.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, NEHU, Prof G Singaiah said, “As an University it has been our responsibility to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst our students, so that they are prepared to face the challenges once they acquire their degrees”.