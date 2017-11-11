Drive against polythene bags

Newmai News

IMPHAL, Nov 10 - A huge quantity of polythene bags were seized here today by volunteers of Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) during a “surprise drive” against the sale of polythene bags.DESAM president M Angamba led the “surprise drive”. The volunteers collected about one truck of polythene bags. Later, the items were handed over to the Manipur Pollution Control Board. Speaking to media persons, M Angamba said that extensive use of polythene bags in our daily activities has polluted our environment causing serious environmental degradation.