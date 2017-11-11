The Home Minister informed about his initiatives, plan and policy for the upgradation and improvement of the Police department in the State and also the welfare measures being taken up for the employees.

The Minister also assured installation of CCTV surveillance system at all vulnerable locations to reduce crime rate, provide winter jackets to the police personnel, improve the traffic situation in the twin capital town, etc.

Earlier, the Home Minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial to pay his tributes to the police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the service to the nation.

Director General of Police Sandeep Goel gave a brief account on APP, highlighting its growth right from its old headquarters at Shillong and its establishment at Naharlagun, beginning with recruitment of first batch of police personnel in 1972.

Other highlights of the programme included band display, drill, demonstrations on fire and emergency services, dance by APP lady constables, distribution of awards & trophies.

On Sunday, the Police department had conducted a marathon race from Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar to the Police Headquarters.