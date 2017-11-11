Correspondent
IMPHAL, Nov 10 - The agitation by students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Takyelpat, in the outskirt of the State capital, turned violent on Thursday. The students set on fire two old cars parked inside the campus. However, no one was hurt in the incident around 11 am yesterday, sources said.A police team rushed to the spot and managed to pacify the students besides controlling the fire.
The ITI students are demanding adequate infrastructure including a well equipped laboratory and a full time principal.
A sit-in demonstration was also held in the ITI campus on Thursday. According to the agitating students, they are compelled to resort to the protest as the State Government has failed to fulfil their demands.
“We have submitted a memorandum highlighting our grievances to the higher authorities including Chief Minister. But no action has been taken up so far,” a student leader lamented.