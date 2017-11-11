The ITI students are demanding adequate infrastructure including a well equipped laboratory and a full time principal.

A sit-in demonstration was also held in the ITI campus on Thursday. According to the agitating students, they are compelled to resort to the protest as the State Government has failed to fulfil their demands.

“We have submitted a memorandum highlighting our grievances to the higher authorities including Chief Minister. But no action has been taken up so far,” a student leader lamented.