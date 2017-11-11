



A perfect magical moment for the visitors, who were all glued to their cameras taking pictures of the festivities as the drums accompanied by cymbals, gong and trumpet created an aura of a musical symphony.

The cultural diversity on display gave an opportunity for locals as well as foreign visitors to engage and peep into the traditional practice of the Garos.

Opposition chief whip James K Sangma attended the celebration as the chief guest, which was also witnessed by BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli, amongst others.

Addressing the gathering, James Sangma lauded the effort, hard work and dedication of the organising committee for successfully organising the festival for the last 40 years despite facing various constraints and challenges.

He reiterated that the committee has contributed immensely for showcasing this wonderful fusion of tradition, culture and history of the Garos to the world and is trying to attract tourists in different ways.

Stating that people without the knowledge of past history and culture is like a tree without its roots, James said, “It is important for our community to preserve the culture and traditional practices of our forefathers”.

He also said that it was imperative to safeguard ones identity and pass it on to the younger generations so that they can uphold and maintain it for the generations to come.

Foreign tourists who attended the festival had words of praise for the organisers for holding the event in its ethnic style. They also said that they would recommend their friends to visit Garo Hills and explore the unique cultural bonhomie of the Garo tribe.

“I am interested in different culture and I found everyone here to be warm and welcoming. This is a real diverse India”, said Janet, a tourist from Canada.

Most of the tourists were of the opinion that the festival should be promoted as they had little information about Wangala. “It is an unique festival which you don’t see in other parts of India. It is good that people still hold on to their roots and is making effort to showcase it to the world. I am happy that the younger generation is also learning the cultural practices”, said a tourist from Tokyo, Japan.

The tourists, most of them with their shooting gadgets were enthused with the rich colour on display at the festival.

“We are recording the event and taking pictures, which we will share on social media and let the world know about the festival. It is unique and interesting. The people are simple and beautiful”, said John Homsher, a visitor from France.