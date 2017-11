Woman killed in mishap

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - A 28-year-old lady was killed in a road mishap near the Maligaon NF Railway headquarters today.Amina Choudhury was pillion riding with one Manabjyoti Das (23) when they were hit by a Xylo vehicle from behind. Amina was rushed to a private hospital nearby where she succumbed. Manabjyoti is now in ICU.