Moya Moya surgery feasible in Guwahati, claims doctor



GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - The GNRC Hospitals has announced the feasibility of Moya Moya surgery at Guwahati.A team led by Dr NK Das, chief consultant of the Department of Neurosurgery of the hospital recently operated upon a 13-year-old girl from the city who had been suffering from Moya Moya disease. The left side of the brain of the same girl was operated upon in January 2017 at GNRC Dispur with the help of expert surgeon Prof Katsumi Takizawa, Department of Neurosurgery, Japanese Red Cross Hospital, Asahikawa, Japan. But this time the right side of the brain has been operated upon by Dr Das along with his colleagues at GNRC Dispur. The surgery was necessary to complete the treatment of the girl. According to Dr Das, Moya Moya disease – caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain – affects both children and adults. First detected in Japan, this condition also often afflicts members of the population in North East India, due to genetic ties. The condition is responsible for 6 per cent stroke among children. Moya Moya is a progressive disease where the arteries of brain become narrow and finally get closed. Consequently in the later part of life there is decreased blood supply to the brain, which may cause stroke. Following the stroke the affected person may develop paralysis of the whole body and subsequently meet with death. Treatment of Moya Moya is only surgery, by which blood supply to the brain is increased. It may be mentioned that Dr Das has completed a fellowship programme on Moya Moya surgery from the Japanese Red Cross Hospital, Asahikawa, Japan.