Never use unfair means to achieve success, CM cautions students
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - In the backdrop of the APSC scam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cautioned the students of Assam against adopting unfair means to achieve success in life. He was speaking at a scholarship distribution ceremony for the 55 candidates, who have qualified for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination, in a programme held here today.
Each of the qualified students was provided scholarships worth Rs 1.25 lakh to prepare for their main examination. “There is no short cut to success and you must put in your best efforts to be successful in life,” Sonowal added.
He further said the scholarship amount for UPSC preliminary qualified candidates has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh.