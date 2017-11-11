“But the condition of the house where the objects are being kept is in a very deplorable condition,” he said, adding that the objects also run the risk of damage because of lack of proper care.

Prof Dutta said he has also seen similar objects at the Garmur Bar Sattra and the Bengenaati Sattra many years back. “Such objects are also being preserved at the two Auniati Sattras in Majuli and North Guwahati and at the Bhogpur Sattra in Majuli,” he said.

He also suggested that some of the objects kept in these Sattras could be shifted to the State Museum for better preservation, after discussing the matter with the Sattra authorities. A copy of Prof Dutta’s memorandum has also been sent to Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Doley.