Rev Fr Angel Fernandez visits Don Bosco varsity
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - In his first visit to the North East, Fr Angel Fernandez Artime, Rector Major of Don Bosco International Society today visited the Assam Don Bosco University at Tapesia near here. Father Arokiam Kanaga, General Councillor, Don Bosco Society, South Asia and Fr Thomas Vattathara, Chancellor, Assam Don Bosco University accompanied Fr Fernandez.
Fr Angel Fernandez stated that the youth of this region have a major role to play in the development of the north-eastern region and the country.
On the occasion, the university choir and troupe presented a mosaic of cultural programmes.