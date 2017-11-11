

Rector Major of the Don Bosco International Society Fr Angel Fernandez Artime being received by the students of Assam Don Bosco University, Tapesia on Friday. The Rector Major is on a three-day visit to Guwahati.

Fr Angel Fernandez stated that the youth of this region have a major role to play in the development of the north-eastern region and the country.

On the occasion, the university choir and troupe presented a mosaic of cultural programmes.