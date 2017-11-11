|
Celebrated comedian to perform in city tomorrow
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - Guwahati is all set to enjoy a hearty dose of slapstick comedy with Dr Mashoor Gulati alias Gutthi alias Sunil Grover set to entertain the audience at the GMCH auditorium on November 12. The comedy show is being organised by the Guwahati Round Table 235 under the banner of Round Table India as a charity fund-raiser to help build classrooms and infrastructure in Shankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan at Dadara, near Hajo. The Round Table India is a non-profit organisation primarily focused on building infrastructure for schools for the less privileged under its flagship programme ‘Freedom Through Education’. Over the last 20 years, the Round Table India has built 5,736 classrooms in 2,371 schools, impacting the education of 6.3 million less privileged children.