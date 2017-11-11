



“When I approached the authorities concerned, they told me that my luggage was misplaced and assured me it would be retrieved within the day. But I am yet to get hold of my luggage, despite my persistent queries over the days,” she said, adding, “I was again told that the luggage would be traced within seven days. I was finally told that a small compensation would be given to me, if my luggage is not found within 21 days.”

Finding no other alternative, the aggrieved passenger today approached the consumer court for redressal of her grievance.

“It’s shocking that a luggage could be lost in this manner during a flight. If the airlines function in such a casual manner, passengers are bound to suffer for no fault of theirs,” she added.