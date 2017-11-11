

Students browsing through books during the 19th North East Book Fair, at the Chandmari field in Guwahati on Friday.

The function was presided over by Ajit Kumar Barman, president of the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, the organisers of the book fair.

Eminent writers Nirupama Borgohain and Anuradha Sarma Pujari and senior journalist Haider Hussain also spoke on the occasion. On the eighth day of the fair today, the students of Gauhati University presented a cultural programme at the Pabitra Lahkar memorial auditorium of the fair.