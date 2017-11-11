|
‘English harming all Indian languages’
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 10 - “The silent invasion by the English language is not just causing harm to Assamese but all other Indian languages. It is high time the people realised the fact and took remedial measures to preserve and promote their own languages.” This remark was made by noted journalist Kanaksen Deka while releasing the mouthpiece of the 19th North East Book Fair Grantham, in the AEI Field, Chandmari today. Adding that the onus of protect one’s language lies with each and every component of society, Deka said efforts must be directed towards promoting the languages among younger generations. Also expressing concern at the present situation where the world is turning more mechanical and all the green cover and natural resources are getting depleted, Deka added that the kind of pollution being faced by Delhi would soon be a reality for all other cities of India, if remedial measures are not taken in time.
Students browsing through books during the 19th North East Book Fair, at the Chandmari field in Guwahati on Friday. – UB
The function was presided over by Ajit Kumar Barman, president of the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, the organisers of the book fair.
Eminent writers Nirupama Borgohain and Anuradha Sarma Pujari and senior journalist Haider Hussain also spoke on the occasion. On the eighth day of the fair today, the students of Gauhati University presented a cultural programme at the Pabitra Lahkar memorial auditorium of the fair.