



The documents show that over 40 per cent of the candidates recruited for filling up various vacancies in the recruitment selection held by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Guwahati under ‘Centralised Employment Notice (CEN)-03/2015’ for the Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC-Graduate) were from Assam. Altogether, candidates from the north-eastern states comprised 48 per cent of the total who were empanelled during that drive.

Of the total 387 vacancies for various posts filled up during that selection process, as many as 155 were from Assam and another 31 were from the other north-eastern states.

In addition, 94 (over 24 per cent) of the empanelled candidates were from Bihar, 47 (over 12 per cent) were from West Bengal, 23 (around six per cent) were from Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining were from other states. It is noteworthy that the NF Railway zone also has jurisdiction over parts of Bihar and West Bengal, in addition to the entire north-eastern region.

The recruitments under ‘CEN-03/2015’ were for posts of assistant station master, traffic apprentice, goods guard, senior clerk-cum-typist and enquiry-cum-reservation clerk.

The notification for the recruitment was made in December 2015 for all 21 RRBs in a combined manner, as is the practice nowadays for filling up full-time bulk vacancies in the Indian Railways.

A total of 1,83,453 candidates from all over India applied to RRB Guwahati for the 387 vacancies.

Thereafter, the first stage online examination or computer-based test (CBT) was held in March-April 2016, followed by second stage CBT in January this year, typing skill test on June 29 and aptitude test on June 30. All these were held simultaneously across all RRBs.

Finally, for the total 387 vacancies, a total of 602 candidates were called for document verification (DV).

Highly placed NFR sources said that the purpose for calling 50 per cent extra candidates for DV is part of the rule and is intended to provide cushion for the possibility of absentees and documents not being in order in case of qualified candidates.

The final results were uploaded on the RRB Guwahati website on October 30 this year.

“This was the second online examination conducted by RRBs. Prior to this, an online examination was held for 95 posts of senior section engineers and junior engineers under ‘CEN-01/2015’ in which 44.44 per cent of empanelled candidates were from Assam and overall 52.22 per cent were from the north-eastern states,” said a senior railway official on condition of anonymity.

He said that candidates from Assam and the North East have done quite well in recent times in the online recruitment examinations conducted by RRB Guwahati in spite of the fact that all the recruitment examinations are held on an all-India basis without any state or regional reservation.