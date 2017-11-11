NSCN-IM holds consultative meeting

Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 10 - NSCN-IM has described the Framework Agreement signed with Government of India as the ‘highway for complete independence of the Nagas’, wherein the unique history and the legitimate rights of the Nagas have been firmly asserted and recognised to be the basis for political solution.Holding an intensive consultative meeting with gaonburas and Naga public leaders from Rengma Naga Hills and Karbi Anglong of Assam at its headquarters at Camp Hebron near here today, NSCN-IM leaders, including its kilo kilonser (Home Minister) Ningkhan Shimray, briefed the members on the ongoing political talks which is in advanced stage. They also stressed the need for active participation of the public leaders, the outfit said in a release. The release said the public leaders acknowledged the dynamic political leadership of NSCN in signing the Framework Agreement with Government of India and strongly reiterated the urgent need for the land of the Nagas in Assam “which has been snatched away arbitrarily by land encroachers” to be restored to the rightful Naga owners in the event of the final solution. The public leaders also affirmed their support to the Framework Agreement and the leadership of NSCN/GPRN, it added. The meeting led by NSCN-IM kilo kilonser Hukavi Yepthomi was also attended by a host of senior GPRN leaders.