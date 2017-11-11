Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (in charge of North East) Satyendra Garg who represented the Government of India chaired the talks which aimed to find an amicable solution following the creation of seven new districts in Manipur by the previous Congress Government.

UNC had been protesting against the creation of new districts particularly Kangpokpi and Jiribam. However, the agitation was withdrawn following an understanding with the newly-formed BJP-led coalition government which came to power in March this year.

As per the agreement reached in the talks today, “The State Government will initiate consultation with stakeholders and prepare concrete proposal on the demand of UNC by second week of February next year.”

Besides, the State Government will issue an advisory to concerned authorities to ease out problems faced by general public subsequent to the creation of new districts, sources said. The next round of talks will be held on February 23 next year.

In their August 12 tripartite talks at the same venue, all the parties agreed “to mutually respect the agreements signed in the previous talks and to avoid any provocation till the dialogue process is taken to its logical end.”