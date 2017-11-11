“I will meet Governor and seek the disqualification of the 17 PS from Assembly,” Sumer informed The Assam Tribune today over the phone. Although he was prepared to meet Governor today, but, the decision was kept on hold as it’s a State holiday.

Meghalaya High Court while ruling the posts of PS as invalid has also stated that the question of disqualification of the PS from the Assembly can be determined by Governor, if the matter is “raised in accordance with law.”

Considering that the petitioner successfully raised the matter with Governor and he decides in his favour, then the Congress Government would be reduced to a minority in the 60-member Assembly.

This would be another setback to the party’s aspiration to form the next Government by winning the election, which is scheduled to be held in February next year. Among the list of PS the Congress has eight legislators, eight Independents and one NCP legislator.

Earlier, the High Court castigated the State Government for trying to hush-up the Education scam through the High Level Scrutiny Committee. The Court asked the CBI to probe into the scam.

Meanwhile, Sumer said that he would be seeking an appointment with the Governor on Monday. “Since I could not meet the Governor today, I will try to meet him on Monday,” the petitioner said.