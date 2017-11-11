In yet another development, seven Congress MLAs today filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court regarding the matter of OI. The matter came up for hearing in the Bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice D Gupta, which set November 22 as the next date of hearing. The petitioners included AK Rashid Alam, KD Purakayastha, Nurul Huda, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Rajdeep Gwala, Sukur Ali and Wajed Ali Choudhury.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources said the Centre is now going to file a prayer before the Supreme Court seeking its direction on a number of issues, including modification of the date of publication of the draft NRC. It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court had set December 31 as deadline for publication of the draft NRC.

According to sources, the affidavit would be filed by the Register General of India and not by the State government.

As reported, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had yesterday mentioned before the apex court that the authorities are yet to come to a final decision regarding 1.23 crore applicants. Although the Supreme Court did not pass any order based on Hajela’s submissions, it did express its umbrage.

The State government and Centre had in their respective affidavits yesterday did not seek any direction from the Supreme Court. It merely submitted before the court the measures proposed to be taken to tackle the law-and-order situation after the publication of the draft NRC.

Sources said that the State government also apprehends law-and-order problems at the second or third stages of verification of documents. Based on intelligence inputs on the possible law-and-order problem, the State government has sought additional forces from the Centre.

It may be recalled that on October 12, a Division Bench of Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Navin Sinha, had rejected an intervention petition filed by the Assam Pradesh Congress party challenging the Gauhati High Court order rejecting the validity of the Panchayat certificate issued as proof of citizenship for the purpose of the updating of NRC.