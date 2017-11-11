According to a preliminary inquiry by the Vigilance, Doley in connivance with other accused “procured/printed” two forged newspapers – one a small English daily and another a vernacular – to show that the advertisements for the tender were published.

The short tender notice was purposefully showed issued to the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) for releasing the advertisement, but the acknowledgement receipt from DIPR was found to be fake. The advertisements were not published in other copies of the papers.

“The choice of dailies for insertion of advertisements relating to tender notice, in our opinion, has not been proper. The reason advertisements should be issued in leading dailies is to ensure that a good number of bids are received so as to get the most competitive rates. In our opinion, this has not been ensured. We have observed that bids have been received from the same bidders in several cases. Moreover, we have not come across any evidence of payment of bills to these dailies by the Board. If it is so, then who paid for these advertisements,” an audit of the board’s accounts by a firm Das & Sharma, Chartered Accountants, noted.

No tender evaluation committee was formed when the bids were opened on November 11, 2013. Five firms submitted bids, two of which did not submit security deposit of Rs 1 lakh and other required documents “for obvious reasons”, according to the vigilance inquiry report submitted before the court.

Apart from his own tender in the name of Purbashree Printing House, Priyangshu Bairagi also submitted the tender in the name of another firm M/S Genesis Printers &Publishers Ltd. It is also obvious that the fifth firm also submitted tender in support of M/S Purbashree Printing House as no advertisement was published, the report stated.

Interestingly, during inquiry it was found that Purbashree Printing House did not have the required infrastructure to print all the required materials. Eventually, the printing was done in other printing presses.

The inquiry further revealed that the booklets were printed by another firm at the cost of Rs 4.96 per unit, whereas Purbashree had quoted the rate at Rs 17.50. Similarly, in case of printing folders the rate quoted was Rs 22.50 but the same was printed at another press at Rs 1.75 per unit. Leaflets were printed at a different press at Rs 0.69 per unit against Rs 6.50 quoted by Purbashree at the tender.

Worse, the audit by the CA firm also observed that there was no “genuine reason” for fresh printing of materials as the available stock could have “lasted a century”. “That there was no need for fresh printing materials can also be concluded from the fact that the Board Office is still having about 350 numbers of old stock in good condition. During field visit to Chayygaon Labour Office, it was found that during the last 2 years, only one out of the 300 registration registers were used. At this rate, the stock could be expected to last a century or more,” the audit observed.

The board was constituted by the State government in 2007 to “extend benefit, financial assistance under various social security schemes and welfare measures like death benefit, funeral assistance on time, education assistance, medical assistance”, etc.

Sources said that the board had a fixed deposit of over Rs 400 crore, perhaps the highest by any government board or corporation. However, less than one per cent of it was spent on workers’ welfare annually, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Chohan Doley was summoned by the vigilance cell today but he did not appear till late in the evening.