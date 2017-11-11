



Sunayna Aidew, posted as Sales Tax Superintendent in Nagaon, and Geetali Doley, serving as Assistant Commissioner in Dhemaji, surrendered before the Court of the Special Judge, Assam.

Although the two ACS and Allied Services officers were initially sent to judicial custody, later special public prosecutor Bijon Kumar Mahajan sought their police custody as well, citing the Anupam Kulkarni case judgment of the Supreme Court as per which judicial custody of an accused can be altered to police custody within 14 days time.

The court, in response to the plea of the prosecution, remanded the duo to 14 days police custody and issued necessary instruction for handing over the accused to Dibrugarh Police.

Badrul Islam Choudhury, posted as Circle Officer in Hailakandi, surrendered at the SB headquarters. He, along with Labour Inspector of Dhubri Jyotirmoy Adhikari, who was arrested yesterday from his Bongaigaon residence, was today produced before a court which also remanded them to 14 days’ police custody, Investigating Officer ASP Surjeet Singh Panesar said.

The four other officers who are absconding are: Rajarshi Sen Deka, posted as Circle Officer in Baksa, Rakesh Gupta, posted as Assistant Commandant in 5th APBn, Haflong, Rumi Saikia, posted as Assistant Commissioner in Golaghat and Nisha Moni Deka, posted as Circle Officer in Samata.