

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing the 23rd GST Council meeting in Guwahati on Friday. - UB photos Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing the 23rd GST Council meeting in Guwahati on Friday. - UB photos

Jaitley, who was addressing media-persons along with Union Finance and Revenue Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia after the conclusion of the 23rd GST Council meeting here this evening, said the meeting has recommended changes related to GST rates on a lot of items ranging from 12 to 0 per cent. The GST Council recommended exemption from IGST on import of life-saving medicine supplied free of cost by overseas supplier for patients, subject to certification by DGHS, of Centre or State, and certain other conditions.

It also recommended exemption from IGST on imports of goods (other than motor vehicles) under a lease agreement if IGST paid on the lease amount; exemption from IGST on import of specified goods by sportsperson of outstanding eminence subject to specified conditions and exemption from GST on specified goods, such as scientific or technical instruments, software, prototype supplied to public-funded research institution or a university, IISc, IIT, NIT, among others.

The goods on which the council has recommended reduction in GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent include among others wire, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing, fibre boards and plywood, wooden goods, liquid or cream for washing skin, detergents, washing and cleaning preparations, shampoos, hair cream, hair dyes, goods of marble and granite such as tiles, ceramic tiles of all kinds, razor and razor blades, sanitary wares and parts thereof of all kinds, multi-functional printers and cartridges, among others.

The Council also recommended reduction in GST rate from 28 per cent to 12 per cent on wet grinders consisting of stones as grinder, tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles.

It also recommended reduction of GST rate from 18 to 12 per cent on condensed milk, refined sugar and sugar cubes, pasta, curry-paste, diabetic food, medicinal grade oxygen, printing ink, parts of specified agricultural, horticultural, forestry, and harvesting or threshing machinery, among others.

It recommended reduction of GST rate from 18 per cent to 5 per cent on puffed rice chikti, peanut chikti, sesame chikti, flour of potatoes put up in unit container bearing a brand name, chutni powder, fly ash, sulphur reversed in refining of crude, fly ash aggregate with 90 per cent or more fly ash content.

It recommended reduction of GST rate from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on desiccated coconut, narrow woven fabric including cotton newar, idli, dosa batter, finished leather, chamois and composition leather, coir, cordage and ropes, jute twine, coir products, fishing net and fishing hooks, worn clothing, fly ash brick, and 5 per cent to nil on guar meal, hop cone, certain dried vegetables such as sweet potatoes, maniac, un-worked coconut shell, fish frozen or dried (not put up in unit container bearing brand name), and khandsary sugar.

It also recommended reduction of GST rate on aircraft engines from 28 per cent/18 per cent to 5 per cent, on aircraft tyre from 28 per cent to 5 per cent and aircraft seat from 28 per cent to 5 per cent.

The GST rate on bangles of lac/shellac has been reduced from 3 per cent to 0 per cent.