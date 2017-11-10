Correspondent
GOALPARA, Nov 9 - The police seized two Mahindra pick-up vehicles having registration numbers AS-18C-1122 and AS-25BC-2654 in the wee hours today with sal timber worth around Rs 10 lakh.However, SP Amitav Singha said that the timber has got valid transit permit which the owner has been asked to produce before the police within stipulated time for verification. Otherwise the seized timber will be handed over to the Forest department, he added.
Significantly, the Forest department is unaware of the confiscated timber. Sources said that the two pick-up vans were caught by the police on the outskirts of the town while transporting timber to Assam from the neighbouring State of Meghalaya. It is surprising that these trucks were able to get past many forest check gates, police stations, people here pointed out.
Conscious sections of citizens have alleged that there is a nexus between law-enforcing agencies, timber smugglers and illegal saw mill operators in Goalpara.