Significantly, the Forest department is unaware of the confiscated timber. Sources said that the two pick-up vans were caught by the police on the outskirts of the town while transporting timber to Assam from the neighbouring State of Meghalaya. It is surprising that these trucks were able to get past many forest check gates, police stations, people here pointed out.

Conscious sections of citizens have alleged that there is a nexus between law-enforcing agencies, timber smugglers and illegal saw mill operators in Goalpara.