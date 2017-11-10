Saikia said that Chutia, who did not have any health problems, suddenly fell ill around 1.20 am while he was sleeping inside Ward No. 6 in the prison. He was immediately rushed to the jail hospital.

The jail superintendent said finding his condition serious, the jail hospital referred him to the district civil hospital. He added the convict was thereafter taken to the district civil hospital and doctors, after attending on him, declared him dead around 2.30 am.

Saikia said that the doctors suspected that Chutia suffered a heart attack. After conducting the post-mortem, Chutia’s body was handed over to his family members.

The jail superintendent said as per government rules, the district administration is expected to order a magisterial inquiry into the death of the convict.