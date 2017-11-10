Under the project, one village will get one tractor. Farmers of a particular village have to form a group and invest 10 per cent of the tractor cost. The bank will provide 20 per cent as loan and the Government will provide 70 per cent or up to Rs 5.25 lakh. Out of 695 villages in Dima Hasao, applications were received from 119. Of them 95 have been selected.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the farmers to avail of the scheme judiciously. The bank officials pointed out that the banks would provide separate counters so that farmers get prompt and assured service.

The District Agriculture Officer appreciated the farmers for the keen interest they evinced in the CMSGUY. He appealed to them to avail of the benefits of the project.