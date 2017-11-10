|
Separate demands for wage hike creating confusion: ACMS
Staff Correspondent
DIBRUGARH, Nov 9 - The Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) has asked organisations from tea garden working communities not to create confusion in the society by demanding varying hikes in wages for tea garden workers. When the State Government has initiated the process for a hike in the wages of plantation workers, organisations placing different demands by holding dharnas, gheraos, torch rallies and other forms of demonstration, is uncalled for, stated Lakheswar Tanti, Moran ACMS branch secretary. “Separate demands by different organisations is only creating confusion among the working community and therefore, the ACMS cannot endorse such campaigns,” the senior ACMS leader told this correspondent over phone.
The ACMS said that the State Government has come forward to fix the daily wages of tea garden workers for the first time since India’s Independence, which must be welcomed by all.
“The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam and other organisations have been demanding wage hikes in the range between Rs 300 and Rs 400 and calling the trade union names. The ATTSA had been demanding a hike of Rs 300 since the last three years, but suddenly it has started demanding Rs 400. It also wants that fringe benefits, which the workers have been availing as part of their wages, be abolished. These issues are confusing the workers. Every one is expecting a hike in the wages, but at the same time we must ensure that the future of the tea industry is secure and that fringe benefits are retained,” said Tanti.