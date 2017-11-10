The ACMS said that the State Government has come forward to fix the daily wages of tea garden workers for the first time since India’s Independence, which must be welcomed by all.

“The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam and other organisations have been demanding wage hikes in the range between Rs 300 and Rs 400 and calling the trade union names. The ATTSA had been demanding a hike of Rs 300 since the last three years, but suddenly it has started demanding Rs 400. It also wants that fringe benefits, which the workers have been availing as part of their wages, be abolished. These issues are confusing the workers. Every one is expecting a hike in the wages, but at the same time we must ensure that the future of the tea industry is secure and that fringe benefits are retained,” said Tanti.