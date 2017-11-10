The present BJP-led NCHAC has not taken any steps to resolve the burning issues. Many students have to give up higher studies as their parents are unable to bear the study expenses due to non-receipt of salaries for more than 11 months.

Johori said the town committee has failed to keep the town clean. Garbage is being dumped in the middle of the town, which is a mockery of the BJP’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The town committee has failed to provide space in the Haflong market to farmers who have been forced to sell their produce on footpaths, he alleged.

Johori claimed that the AGP would beget the majority in the NCHAC polls. People have now realised that the present executive committee of the NCHAC has not accorded priority to resolving issues which need immediate attention.

The Asom Yuba Parishad president warned of launching an agitation to demand immediate election to the NCHAC.

The press conference was also attended by Mausam Phonglo, Pawan Haflongbar, Parvojit Naiding, and Bikram Kemprai.