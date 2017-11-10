Correspondent
HAFLONG, Nov 9 - The Dima Hasao unit of the Asom Yuba Parishad has demanded immediate election to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) as “it has failed to solve the burning problems of Dima Hasao.”Babulu Johori, president of Asom Yuba Parishad, at a press conference held in the office of the Asom Gana Parishad here today, said the salary issue plaguing the Council employees has affected the economy of Dima Hasao. Road communication is also in a dilapidated state in the district.
The present BJP-led NCHAC has not taken any steps to resolve the burning issues. Many students have to give up higher studies as their parents are unable to bear the study expenses due to non-receipt of salaries for more than 11 months.
Johori said the town committee has failed to keep the town clean. Garbage is being dumped in the middle of the town, which is a mockery of the BJP’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The town committee has failed to provide space in the Haflong market to farmers who have been forced to sell their produce on footpaths, he alleged.
Johori claimed that the AGP would beget the majority in the NCHAC polls. People have now realised that the present executive committee of the NCHAC has not accorded priority to resolving issues which need immediate attention.
The Asom Yuba Parishad president warned of launching an agitation to demand immediate election to the NCHAC.
The press conference was also attended by Mausam Phonglo, Pawan Haflongbar, Parvojit Naiding, and Bikram Kemprai.