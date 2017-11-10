Probe into APSC scam going on in full swing: CM

Correspondent

DHUBRI, Nov 9 - Reacting to the latest development in the APSC cash-for-jobs scam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said that the investigation was going on in full swing and without any bias. He assured that all those found guilty would be behind bars.Addressing a public meeting on the Rokakhata HS School playground at Bilasipara today, the Chief Minister stated that during the tenure of the previous governments, people had to pay money for jobs and even public work. “Earlier, it was the concept of ‘no money no work’; but now this will change,” added Sonowal. “Assam is moving very fast to become a corruption-free, illegal immigrants-free, terrorist-free and pollution-free State. We need constant public support to realise this,” the Chief Minister maintained.