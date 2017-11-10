“We have also accepted the proposal to build another bridge over the Gaurang river for better connectivity,” Sonowal added. The Chief Minister also said that dredging work is on and once it is completed, river connectivity between these two districts will see a paradigm shift and the communication to Meghalaya will also improve tremendously. “Paper work to restart the Rupshi Airport is on and we are working towards reviving it as early as possible,” the Chief Minister further revealed.

Meanwhile, Sonowal urged the people not to panic over the NRC. “If one is a citizen of India, his or her name will definitely be included in the NRC. No citizen of India should be afraid of the NRC,” said the Chief Minister, adding that there are forces trying to divide the people on the basis of religion, caste and ethnicity ahead of the NRC draft publication. “We should dismiss these forces which are spreading rumours,” Sonowal stressed.

The road construction works that the Chief Minister inaugurated in the Bilasipara area include the stretch of the National Highway to Bilasipara town that will be widened up to a width of 10 metres. The 5.9-km road will be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore. Drains and footpaths will also be built.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction work on the 510-metre stretch of the National Highway to Hanuman Mandir and a 850-metre stretch of the National Highway to Gokatapar via Rokakhata.

The Bilasipara Circuit House, inaugurated by the Chief Minister, has eight rooms with two VIP rooms along with a dining hall, kitchen, two quarters for Grade III staff and three quarters for Grade IV employees, along with space for car parking. The Circuit House was built at a cost of Rs 1.53 crore.