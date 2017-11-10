Correspondent
DHUBRI, Nov 9 - During his visit to Bilasipara today, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured the public that connectivity between Dhubri, the western-most district of the State, and South Salmara-Mankachar, would be improved expeditiously in the days to come.Addressing the people at the Rokakhata HS School playground at Bilasipara, after inaugurating the Bilasipara Circuit House and laying the foundation of the construction works of three roads, the Chief Minister said that in the coming days, communication in the two districts would be improved further. He added that the detailed project report (DPR) of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge is at the final stage, and that from March, 2018, the Government would invite tenders for the work. “The 20-km bridge will be the longest one in the country that will change the destiny of the people of Dhubri and Mankachar districts forever,” said the Chief Minister.
“We have also accepted the proposal to build another bridge over the Gaurang river for better connectivity,” Sonowal added. The Chief Minister also said that dredging work is on and once it is completed, river connectivity between these two districts will see a paradigm shift and the communication to Meghalaya will also improve tremendously. “Paper work to restart the Rupshi Airport is on and we are working towards reviving it as early as possible,” the Chief Minister further revealed.
Meanwhile, Sonowal urged the people not to panic over the NRC. “If one is a citizen of India, his or her name will definitely be included in the NRC. No citizen of India should be afraid of the NRC,” said the Chief Minister, adding that there are forces trying to divide the people on the basis of religion, caste and ethnicity ahead of the NRC draft publication. “We should dismiss these forces which are spreading rumours,” Sonowal stressed.
The road construction works that the Chief Minister inaugurated in the Bilasipara area include the stretch of the National Highway to Bilasipara town that will be widened up to a width of 10 metres. The 5.9-km road will be built at a cost of Rs 23 crore. Drains and footpaths will also be built.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction work on the 510-metre stretch of the National Highway to Hanuman Mandir and a 850-metre stretch of the National Highway to Gokatapar via Rokakhata.
The Bilasipara Circuit House, inaugurated by the Chief Minister, has eight rooms with two VIP rooms along with a dining hall, kitchen, two quarters for Grade III staff and three quarters for Grade IV employees, along with space for car parking. The Circuit House was built at a cost of Rs 1.53 crore.