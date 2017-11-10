Award for Assamese scientist

ANN Service

SIVASAGAR, Nov 9 - Ananta Borgohain of Demow, a young Assamese scientist, who is at present working at the Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, has been awarded the Scientific and Technical Excellence Award, 2016, by the Ministry of Atomic Energy, Government of India. Borgohain, an Assam Engineering College alumnus and an M Tech from MS University, Baroda, has been given the award for his innovation in compact high temperature reactor, molten salt reactor and development of high temperature coolent technology. Borgohain joined the BARC as a scientific officer in 1998. The award was presented to him by KV Raghavan, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, in Mumbai on October 30.