Laos delegation visits Nameri National Park

Shambhu Boro

Darikati (Nameri National Park), Nov 9 - Tsong Phanh, Deputy Director General of Forest Department of PDR, Laos, who is leading a 22-member wildlife and nature loving group related to three other major agencies of the republic, including Custom, Interpol and the Army, praised the natural beauty of Assam in general and Nameri National Park in particular.The group that is in Assam with a week-long programme for studying Assam’s forest management, its wildlife, regeneration of endangered species, eco-tourism and joint forest management and its potentialities in various sectors, after visiting Gwuahati Zoo, Nagaon, Hojai and Kaziranga National Park arrived at Dharikati Mising village on Wednesday, a small hamlet near Nameri National Park in Sonitpur district to learn nursery management system, besides other forest management policies. Conservator of Forest, Northern Assam, P Siva Kumar, who was guiding the team, said that the State’s forests have enough potentiality for the tourism sector.