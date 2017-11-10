



“Whether dolphins are found in river Barak,” asked Sibayan Bhattacharjee, a student, reacting on a recent Facebook post.

Saptarishi Paul, faculty at Assam University, shared his views saying that the endangered mammals found in Barak and Brahmaputra rivers are blind. Amid all these, while the State Government is planning to highlight the cultural diversity before the global audience giving a much needed fillip to the tourism potential in Barak Valley reflected through the mascot, the ground realities regarding its conservation in the form of a sanctuary have been rather disappointing so far.

“The dolphins, scientifically known as Platinista Gangetica and popular in this part of the State as ‘hou’ fish, run the risk of being hunted by poachers, mainly for their oil and flesh. These mammals move in groups and are mostly seen in Lalmatidahar in Kashipur area around 5 kilometres from Silchar and in Katigorah when the water recedes during winter,” said Prof Parthankar Choudhury, noted environmentalist from this region.

Prof Choudhury stated that the mammals are categorised in the Schedule 1 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, and poaching of the national and State aquatic mammals is a punishable offence with rigorous penalties.

“Any offence committed to any animal mentioned in Schedule 1 and its subsequent parts shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than three years and extended up to seven years along a mandatory fine of Rs 10, 000,” he added.

Interestingly, Dr Th Pawlen Singha, a professor in Chemistry at Cachar College told The Assam Tribune that since 1970s, attempts were being made to explore the availability of river dolphins in Barak river and its tributaries and distributaries. “In 1998, along with a young enthusiast Somava Biswas, I had spotted a group of dolphins at Lalmatidahar,” he said.

Recollecting instances of persistent efforts to obtain permission for an aquatic sanctuary at Lalmatidahar, Dr Singha said, “On February 28, 2001, a project report with an approximate estimate of Rs 7.10 lakh was sent to the Chief Conservator of Forests to declare the 12 kilometre area from Niyargramdahar to Lalmatidahar at Kashipur as an aquatic sanctuary.” But sadly, things have remained unmoved so far, he lamented.