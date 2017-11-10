School cricket tourney

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 9 - Fairyland High School defeated Pragjyotish English School by eight wickets while Little Star English School got the better of Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School by 51 runs in the two matches of the school cricket tournament organised by the River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre at the Latasil playground here today.Brief scores: Pragjyotish English 109 (Pawan Kumar 38, Suraj Tanti 21; Bibek Poudel 2/15, Atul Kr Singh 2/22). Fairyland HS 110/2 (Kausar Ali 45, Atul Kr Singh 24, Prateek Haritwal 21; Jimit Chakma 2/23). Little Star 208/1 (Gurpreet Singh 67, Deepjyoti Adhikari 55, Manish Kumar 54). Gurukul Grammar 157 (Abhigyan Gogoi 41, Nabanit Sarma 33; Manish Kumar 4/10, Gurpreet Singh 2/36). Today’s matches: Sarala Birla vs Little Flower; Shrimanta Shankar Academy vs Oakland HS.