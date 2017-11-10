ITF tourney in city



GUWAHATI, Nov 9 - The All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) will host the ITF Juniors – an international junior tennis event for boys and girls U-18 years at their Chachal complex here from November 20 to 24. The qualifying rounds of the event will be held on November 18 and 19. Till now more than 80 players from different countries including India have confirmed their participation in this international event, stated an AATA release. The ITF has appointed Saikat Roy as the chief referee of the tournament while AATA secretary Ankush Dutta will be the tournament director.