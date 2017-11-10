|
SSB hockey tourney gets off
Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 9 - Lucknow Frontier outwitted Patna Frontier 11-0 while hosts Guwahati Frontier trounced Siliguri Frontier 9-1 and Ranikhet Frontier defeated Lucknow Frontier 2-1 on the opening day of the 12th SSB Inter Frontier Hockey Championship at the Maulana Md Tayyebulla Hockey Stadium, Bhetapara, here.Mukesh Sahay, Director General of Police Assam, today formally inaugurated the championship in a colourful opening ceremony.
Sahay, in his chief guest speech lauded the SSB Frontier Guwahati for organising such a championship to promote games and sports among the force personnel. Altogether five teams – SSB Guwahati, Lucknow, Patna, Ranikhet and Siliguri Frontiers are participating in the three-day championship.
Earlier, Bhanu Uphadhyay, Inspector General, Guwahati Frontier and also the chairman of the organising committee welcomed the gathering.