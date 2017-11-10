

Bhaskar Bhatt Bhaskar Bhatt

Now 25 boxers are in the camp here out of which 11 have been picked for the Guwahati meet. On the prospect of Indian boxers, Bhatt said if things go right and boxers do not make vital mistakes in crucial moments, they can capture four to five medals for India. “In this group there are few very talented boxers who have vast experience. I believe a handful of medals can be cornered in this meet which is considered as one of the toughest championships,” he added.

On the infrastructure in the training camp he expressed satisfaction over all arrangements. Bhatt said the equipment here are of international standard and the atmosphere in the Tepesia complex too is very ideal. The girls are also enjoying their training here with their work load and other exercises. “Now we are working on developing fastness in the ring basically. We will get tough challenge from boxers of countries like Russia, France, Italy, Kazakhstan among others. To counter the boxers of those countries we have to be very fast in all the three rounds,” he said.

On well-built Assam girl Ankushita Boro (64kg), the chief coach opined that she has every possibility of winning a medal in the ensuing competition.

Expressing his satisfaction over the facilities provided by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and Sports Authority of India, Bhatt said that all the boxers are getting excellent facilities in the camps which are basically organised at Patiala. He praised BFI president Ajay Singh for his excellent support in taking the sport of boxing in India to the next level. Bhatt also expressed his gratitude to State boxing body secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita for making excellent arrangements for the boxers and technical staff here.

He also informed that the International Boxing Association (AIBA) is conducting research on removal of women boxers’ head gear like their male counterparts. “To make the women boxing more interesting, the AIBA is planning to remove the head gear of women boxers and hopefully, within a couple of years it will be done,” Bhatt said.

He further revealed that, like Cuba, which dominate the men boxing, maximum competitions have to be organised in India round the year so that “our boxers get sufficient game practice.”

He also heaped huge praise on MC Mary Kom who added yet another medal to her rich kitty – this time a gold medal at the Asian championship in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Min City on Wednesday. Describing her as an inspiration for the women boxers of the country, he said despite being a mother of three children and a regular parliamentarian (as a Rajya Sabha member) she has been able to maintain full fitness and dominate in the women boxing world.