At stumps, Assam were 25 for no loss. Openers Rishab Das and Rahul Hazarika were at the crease with 10 and 11 runs respectively.

UP lost six wickets with the team’s total reading 74. But some determined batting by Yadav and Kumar forced Assam bowlers to toil hard in the second session of the day. Apart from these two, other batsmen fell cheaply as AD Nath (20), Abhishek Goswami (14) and Md Israr (10) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Debutant Rajjakuddin Ahmed impressed today by taking three wickets while other pacers Abu Nechim Ahmed and Dhiraj Goswami took two wickets each. With the pitch offering very less assistance to the bowlers, the Assam batsmen now will have to keep patience and should avoid playing irresponsible shots.

SCORECARD

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: Abhishek Goswami lbw b RK Ahmed 14, UA Sharma b RK Ahmed 2, Mohammad Saif b AN Ahmed 4, AD Nath c RK Das b PP Das 20, SK Raina b AN Ahmed 6, RK Singh c Saikia b RK Ahmed 18, UD Yadav lbw b Goswami 127, Saurabh Kumar c PP Das b Sharma 133, Imtiaz Ahmed c PP Das b Sharma 1, Mohd Israr not out 10, AS Rajpoot c RK Das b Goswami 7. Extras: (lb 3, nb 4) 7; Total: (73.2 overs, all out) 349. Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-19, 3-37, 4-43, 5-54, 6-74, 7-320, 8-326, 9-334, 10-349. Bowling: Dhiraj Goswami 15.2-3-70-2, Razzakuddin Ahmed 21-1-103-3, Abu Nechim Ahmed 16-3-91-2, Pallav Das 5-3-16-1, Sarupam Purkayastha 7-1-43-0, Sib Sankar Roy 3-0-13-0, Gokul Sharma 6-0-10-2.

Assam 1st innings: Rishab Das not out 10, Rahul Hazarika not out 11. Extras: (lb 4) 4; Total: (7 overs, for no loss) 25. Bowling: AS Rajpoot 2-0-9-0, Mohd Israr 1-0-2-0, Imtiaz Ahmed 1-0-6-0, Saurabh Kumar 2-2-0-0, Mohammad Saif 1-0-4-0.