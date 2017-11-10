

It was a clean sweep for India (9-0 across formats) when they travelled to Sri Lanka but since then the island nation beat Pakistan 2-0 in an ‘away’ Test series but lost 0-5 in the ODIs.

“We all know India are No. 1 team at the moment. They have played some really good cricket in last two years. We have done really well against Pakistan. We did well as a team. I am sure guys are looking forward to take this challenge,” Chandimal said.

Chandimal accepted that playing India in their own backyard is a big challenge but he does not want to dwell on past results and would rather look forward.

“This will be a challenging series for us. It’s nice to be here with the spectators, we love to play here. I don’t want to look back but look forward. We have done well versus Pakistan. The boys are in good shape and we look forward to take the challenge against India,” said the stylish right-hander.

Chandimal said that he has some plans in place to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja but he will not disclose it.

“As a team, we have something up our sleeves, we need to execute that on the field then we can compete with the Indian team,” he said as the visitors had their first net session of the day.

Sri Lanka has been touring India for official Test matches since 1982 but till date have not been able to win a single Test match leave alone series. Chandimal wants to change that knowing how big a task that is.

“We have never won a Test in India, it’s a dream for everyone. This is the first game we are playing in Kolkata. It’s always a pleasure playing in front of Kolkata spectators. We need to start well as a team and we are looking forward.”

“This is my first Test tour to India. Apart from Angelo (Mathews) and Rangana (Herath), others are having a first tour here in India. It’s really good challenge for each and everyone.” – PTI