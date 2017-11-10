“No political party in the State has agreed to the separate State demand raised by our party. So, we have decided to contest elections alone and would not forge alliance with any party,” IPFT president NC Debbarma told reporters. Tribals form one-third of the State’s population of 37 lakh and the demanded Twipraland would constitute two- third of the State’s territory.

The elections to the 60-member Assembly is due in February next year. In the 2013 election, the CPI-M won all the 20 seats reserved for tribals. – PTI