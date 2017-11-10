Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Nov 9 - Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced extension of benefits of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations to college and university teachers of the State.The Chief Minister announced this while speaking on the occasion of 38th annual College Day celebration of Dera Natung Govt College here today. He said the matter will be examined by the Education department for taking a final call.
To meet the shortage of college teachers, he informed that State Government has created 130 posts of Principals, Assistant Professors, and non-teaching staff for the vacancies in 29 institutes of higher education.
Khandu said that State Government is laying emphasis on quality education and effort will be made in terms of meeting manpower shortage and infrastructure.