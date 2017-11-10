|
Draft MoS approved by Mizoram Govt, HPC(D)
AIZAWL, Nov 9 - The draft Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) or framework agreement proposed to be signed between Mizoram Government and Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) was approved at the consultation meeting of Hmar community, HPC(D) leaders said today.The leaders said the consultation meeting was held yesterday at Mizoram-Manipur border Sakawrdai village. The meeting was convened by ‘Hmar Inpui’ or Supreme House of Hmar community and chaired by Joseph Lalrothanga, president of Hmar Inpui.
The meeting also approved the draft Sinlung Hills Council Bill, 2017 which is required to be approved by Mizoram Council of Ministers before its introduction in the State Assembly.
Official level peace talks between the government and HPC (D) delegation held since August 10 last year concluded on September 22 last and the political level talks was proposed to be held during the last part of this year. – PTI