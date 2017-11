Flower Show

IMPHAL, Nov 9 - In a bid to boost floriculture in Manipur, a five-day ‘Flower Show’ was inaugurated at Ukhrul in the State. The event has been jointly organised by Ukhrul Flower Society and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ukhrul.Inaugurating the festival, DIG Manipur Police IK Muivah said, “Demand for flower has been increasing across the globe, and, therefore, the NE can grab a sizeable share in the global market by encouraging floriculture”.