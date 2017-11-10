RBI outreach programme



SHILLONG, Nov 9 - Indian Institute of Management, Shillong today hosted a delegation of eminent personalities from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Reserve Bank of India as part of RBI’s Outreach Programme, a press release said. The event was conducted with the aim of discussing the Monetary Policy Report which was published in October 2017. The institute welcomed Dr MD Patra, Executive Director and Member of MPC, Dr Praggya Das, Director, RBI, Dr Pratik Mitra, Director, RBI and others from RBI to share their insights on India’s monetary policy and other policy initiatives by RBI. The students engaged in an interactive session with the panelists and discussed the impact of major structural reforms such demonetisation and implementation of GST.