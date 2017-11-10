Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 9 - Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie said although the BJP talks about development, the Centre could not pay even the budgeted funds for the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) after demonetisation.Lashing out at the BJP-led NDA Government over demonetisation, Therie said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s justification to curb terror funding through demonetisation was “foolish”.
He said that to further destroy the economy of the nation, a “design-less” GST was imposed at various levels, confusing the nation and business community while pointing out that inflation could not be controlled because of the wrong policies.
Therie was speaking at a meeting during the observation of black day at Congress Bhavan in Kohima yesterday. Stating that Modi had made an economic disaster by demonetisation, Therie said the GDP has dipped by 3.1 per cent.