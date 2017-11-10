“Following the decision in Bimolangshu Roy’s case, the Meghalaya Parliamentary Secretaries (Appointment, Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2005 is held invalid for want of legislative competence of the State Legislature and is, therefore, struck down,” the order stated.

Altogether, 17 Parliamentary Secretaries who were appointed were affected by the Court’s order. However, on the question of disqualifying the Parliamentary Secretaries from the Assembly, the Court left the decision on the Governor, Ganga Prasad.

The decision was taken by a Division bench comprising Chief Justice Dinesh Maheswari and Justice Ved Prakash Vaish. The Court made the decision after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an individual, Madal Sumer.

The High Court was referring to Roy’s case in which the Supreme Court held, in July this year, the Assam Parliamentary Secretaries (Appointment, Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2004 as “unconstitutional.”

The judgment was made on the premise that if State Legislatures start enacting such laws it would nullify the Constitutional provision of Article 164 (1A) which stipulate the Cabinet size.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mukul Sangma this evening has informed that all the Parliamentary Secretaries have resigned from their posts. “The Parliamentary Secretaries have all collectively decided to resign and I have accepted their resignations,” Sangma said after a Cabinet meeting.