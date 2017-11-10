

An old tribal man carrying a deer for sale at a market in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. - UB Photos An old tribal man carrying a deer for sale at a market in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. - UB Photos

He disclosed that in 2007 somehow the construction of the road to Tali was started by concerned department and subsequently work was handed to contractors. However, after few months the construction work halted and contractors left it incomplete, he added.

Talking about the power scenario, the student leader said that “even though the required infrastructure were installed for electricity supply to the area under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana, the Power Department is yet to initiate step to start power supply to the area.”

Rikham urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu not to break his promise made to the poor villagers to take up construction of Yangte-Tali road on priority.

Terming road and electricity connectivity as vital for development of the area, the student leader lamented that despite assurances by many CMs to build a road to Tali, till date no concrete measures were taken to address the long felt demands of the people.

Highlighting the condition of the 50-bedded hospital along with the reported non-functional Govt Degree College under Kra-Daadi district, Rikham claimed that the people of the area are facing immense difficulties during medical emergencies due to absence of specialist doctors, technicians and staff in the hospital.