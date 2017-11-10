

IBSD Director Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo and Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma with King of Belgium during the MoU signing ceremony in Delhi.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of IBSD and Dr Dirk Fransaer, Managing Director of Vito in presence of Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders.

“We are extremely happy with the new development with a foreign institute and we hope that this will yield more positive results in the near future,” Prof Sahoo said after signing the MoU.

“With Indian resources and Belgian technologies, we will be able to bring a lot of development at the grassroot level and bring changes in the life of people,” Sahoo added.

Prof Sahoo further added that the Belgium King is very keen on improving relations with the North East research institutes which is a positive sign for this region.

The objective of this MoU is to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity.