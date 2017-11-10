Reena George, national head, Advocacy and Legal Cell of FICCI Ladies Organisation was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabidita Bharati, chairperson FLO North East Chapter, stressed the need for having such programmes to spread awareness about the Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 whereby women are empowered to protect themselves from sexual harassment at workplace.

“Sexual harassment is another form of violation of the fundamental rights of women to equality. Women have the right to work with dignity and without discrimination in a safe environment. Also, it is mandatory for any institution to have an internal complaint committee where women can lodge complaints if harassed, and it is the duty and obligation of the designated authorities of the institutions to take action on complaints,” she said.

Prof Shiela Bora, educationist; Dr Akashitora, activist; Indrani Baruah, SSP CID; Nikita Barooah, lawyer; KK Agarwal, general manager of Vivanta by Taj and Banajit Ojha, PHRO, Airtel, took part in the discussion.

Senior vice chairperson Sarita Sikaria gave the vote of thanks.