Cycling in Zoo from tomorrow

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 9 - The Assam State Zoo is introducing cycling for visitors inside the facility from November 11. The new initiative will be launched by Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma.Visitors will have two options – they can either hire Zoo cycles at Rs 30 per hour or can bring their own cycles and pay an entry fee of Rs 30, Zoo DFO Tejas Mariswamy said. “It should be a new experience for the visitors. We also intend to promote cycling. The terrain of the Zoo is good. We hope visitors will be able to enjoy the Zoo in a better way and exercise at the same time,” he added.