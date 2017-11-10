Eminent journalist DN Chakravartty was the guest speaker in the event and he remembered ‘Natya Praphakar’ Satya Prasad Baruah and ‘Luit Konwar’ Rudra Baruah for envisioning the State Directorate of Cultural Affairs and for their immense contribution in raising awareness about the rich cultural heritage of the State.

Arati Baruah, widow of Rudra Baruah, and Pritom Saikia, Commissioner and Secretary, Cultural Affairs, were also felicitated by Deba Mishra, Director, Cultural Affairs. Other guests present on the occasion were musician Ramen Choudhury and Rumi Sharma, daughter of Late Satya Prasad Baruah.

The staff members of the State Directorate of Cultural Affairs presented lokageet, gazal, modern songs, tokari geet and a few plays. The students and instructors of the LKRB State College of Music mesmerised the audience with their borgeet and instrumental rendition.

Earlier, there was a panel discussion on ‘Amar Sanskriti Aru Aagoloi’, which was moderated by Swapnanil Baruah, former Commissioner and Secretary, Cultural Affairs.

The panelists who took part in the discussion were Padmashree Guru Jatin Goswami, musician Ramen Choudhury, playwright Abhinash Sharma, Kamrupi Lokgeet specialist Manmath Baishya and artist Noni Borpujari.