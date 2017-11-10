Dr Ganesh Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services Kamrup (M) district along with with Mohan Hazarika, District Programme Manager (DPM) also visited the hospital on Thursday and cross-checked the supply status of medicines and other stuff to the hospital and found it adequate.

Dr Saikia said the hospital employees have been directed to ensure that all patients (OPD patients too) get medicines and other required materials from the hospital pharmacy as the supply is adequate.

“To ensure that every patient can buy medicines and syringes at the hospital pharmacy, we will increase the supply to the hospital. We will ensure that patients don’t have to buy costly medicines from private pharmacies,” he added.

Dr Saikia further said that more pharmacists have been appointed and a total of five pharmacists are working in the hospital pharmacy from Thursday, which would help in maintaining stocks properly and providing patients with the required medicines. The problems faced by the patients could be due to mismanagement of the pharmacists, he added.

Another problem that has come to light is the number of ambulances at the hospital’s disposal.

It should be mentioned that the Sonapur District Hospital has only one ambulance (108) to bring patients from the field to the hospital and another ambulance (102) to ferry the patients from the hospital to the GMCH.

Dipu Sena Sarma, general secretary of the Dimoria AASU unit said that a district hospital having just one ambulance to bring in patients is not enough. The government should look into the matter and grant few more ambulances.